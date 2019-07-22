Aston Villa Target Doubles Down On Going AWOL At Club Brugge

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa midfield target Marvelous Nakamba does not want to play for Club Brugge again as he pushes for a transfer away from the Belgian giants.



The Zimbabwe midfielder has not turned up for pre-season training at Club Brugge and is trying to push through a departure.













The Belgian giants are prepared to sell but they are yet to receive an offer that corresponds with their financial demands for a transfer.



The midfielder has taken it upon himself to get a transfer done amidst interest from several clubs in the Premier League this summer.





According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, his entourage have made it clear that Nakamba has no plans to play football again for Club Brugge going forward.







Aston Villa have been heavily linked with an interest in the midfielder and he is keen to join his former Club Brugge team-mate Wesley Moraes at the Midlands club.



Leicester and Brighton have also been believed to keen on getting their hands on the Zimbabwe international.





Club Brugge want €12m before agreeing to let him go this summer.

