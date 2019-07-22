Blackpool Not Out of Race For Charlie Adam Despite Reading Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool are still involved in the chase to sign Charlie Adam, who has been approached by Reading, according to the Sun.



The 33-year-old, who joined Blackpool in 2009, enjoyed two successful years at Bloomfield Road, after helping them clinch promotion to the Premier League.













However, Adam is currently on the lookout for a new club ahead of the upcoming season, after being one of three players to be released by Stoke City this summer.



As such, the midfielder has been training with Blackburn Rovers in an attempt to get back to his best shape and earn himself a move to resume his career.





Despite involving him in a pre-season game, Rovers have opted against offering a contract to the midfielder.







But Reading have made an approach to snap him up in the summer transfer window and it is now claimed Blackpool have also yet to give up on their interest in taking him back to the club.



The Royals stepped up their interest by making an offer, but it is believed Blackpool are not entirely out of the race to re-capture the services of Adam.





And it remains to be seen whether Adam opts to return to Blackpool in League One by snubbing the offer from Reading to remain in the Championship.



Adam went on to make just 12 appearances for Stoke in the Championship last season.

