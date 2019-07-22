XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 14:57 BST

Blackpool Not Out of Race For Charlie Adam Despite Reading Interest

 




Blackpool are still involved in the chase to sign Charlie Adam, who has been approached by Reading, according to the Sun.

The 33-year-old, who joined Blackpool  in 2009, enjoyed two successful years at Bloomfield Road, after helping them clinch promotion to the Premier League.  


 



However, Adam is currently on the lookout for a new club ahead of the upcoming season, after being one of three players to be released by Stoke City this summer.

As such, the midfielder has been training with Blackburn Rovers in an attempt to get back to his best shape and earn himself a move to resume his career.
 


Despite involving him in a pre-season game,  Rovers have opted against offering  a contract to the midfielder.



But Reading have made an approach to snap him up in the summer transfer window and it is now claimed Blackpool have also yet to give up on their interest in taking him back to the club.

The Royals stepped up their interest by making an offer, but it is believed Blackpool are not entirely out of the race to re-capture the services of Adam.
 


And it remains to be seen whether Adam opts to return to Blackpool in League One by snubbing the offer from Reading to remain in the Championship.

Adam went on to make just 12 appearances for Stoke in the Championship last season.   
 