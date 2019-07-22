Bundesliga Outfit Put Arsenal and Watford Talents On Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson and Watford’s Dodi Lukebakio are on the radar of Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin this summer.



The German club have already snapped up Daishawn Redan from Chelsea, but he is likely to be part of their Under-19 side at the start of the season.













Hertha Berlin want to improve their first team’s attacking options and have compiled a list of four names they want to target ahead of the new season.



According to German magazine Kicker, Arsenal’s Nelson and Watford’s Lukebakio are two of the players the club are tracking at the moment.





Nelson, 19, spent last season on loan Hoffenheim and impressed with his performances in the top tier of German football.







He is back at Arsenal this summer, but it is unclear whether he is part of Unai Emery’s plans for the 2019/20 campaign.



Lukebakio had a stellar season on loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf and has attracted serious interest from several clubs this summer.





Watford are prepared to cash in and let the Belgian go if they receive a big-money offer.



It is unclear whether Hertha Berlin are looking to sign either of the two players or loan or are considering permanent deals.

