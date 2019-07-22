Championship Side Struggle To Make Progress In Deal For Portsmouth Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic are unwilling to meet the asking price set by Portsmouth for Jamal Lowe, according to the Sun.



Latics boss Paul Cook has zeroed in on Lowe as the ideal candidate to bolster his options in attack for the upcoming season in the Championship.













Wigan have initiated contact with Portsmouth, with a view to signing Lowe on a permanent basis in the ongoing summer transfer window.



But it is now claimed the Latics are unwilling to meet the asking price demanded by Portsmouth in exchange for the services of Lowe.





The clubs are believed to have made zero progress over the deal, as Wigan are set against meeting the sum Portsmouth want for Lowe.







And it remains to be seen whether either party decides to compromise and try to facilitate a deal in the coming weeks.



Lowe played an instrumental role during Portsmouth’s run to the playoff semi-finals in League One last season.





The 25-year-old netted 15 goals and registered nine assists for his team-mates in the third-tier last term.



He has entered the final year of his contract at Fratton Park.

