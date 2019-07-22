Crystal Palace Join West Ham In Ligue 1 Star Hunt, Unclear If Eagles Appeal To Player

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace are shaping up to rival West Ham United and Valencia for the signature of Monaco defender Djibril Sidibe.



The defender's stock was high last summer and he appeared on the wanted lists of Atletico Madrid and Manchester United.













Both clubs have landed right-backs this summer, with Atletico Madrid capturing Kieran Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United landing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.



Sidibe could yet move though and he has interest from the Premier League in the shape of West Ham.



Now though West Ham have company in the chase for Sidibe, according to French magazine France Football.







The defender is attracting interest from Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace, while Valencia are also monitoring the situation.



Due to the shortened Premier League transfer window, Palace will have to move soon if they want Sidibe, while Valencia can relax with the Spanish transfer window open until 2nd September.



It is claimed Monaco could let Sidibe move on from the Stade Louis II for a fee of €15m, but it is unclear if a move to Crystal Palace appeals.

