€80m Is Excessive – Former Inter Star Weighs In On Romelu Lukaku Chase

Former Inter striker Carlo Muraro believes Antonio Conte has the right to demand signings from the board and hopes the Nerazurri can reach an agreement with Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku.



The Italian giants have been in talks with Manchester United over the course of the summer transfer window to try and secure a deal for Lukaku.













However, the Premier League giants have yet to accept their offer, with the latest unsuccessful bid falling in the region of €60m.



In the wake of the negotiations dragging on, Conte has expressed his frustration with failing to land his priority target ahead of the fast-approaching new season.





And Muraro, who started his career with Inter, feels the asking price from Manchester United is too much, but hopes the Nerazzurri can strike a deal in the coming weeks.







When asked about whether he believes Inter can reach an agreement to sign Lukaku, Muraro told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “I hope so, but the price must fall.



“€80m is excessive.”





The former Inter striker also believes Conte has the right to express his disappointment with the board in the pursuit of Lukaku, especially if the coach was given promises with respect to targets in the transfer window.



“Everyone has his character.



"If Conte had promises [from the board], he would like to have the players immediately", he added.



Lukaku has yet to feature for Manchester United in pre-season, despite returning to the club after his holidays.

