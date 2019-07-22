XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/07/2019 - 20:32 BST

Filip Helander Has All We Need – Former Rangers Star Impressed With New Boy

 




Former Rangers defender Stevie Smith feels Gers new boy Filip Helander has all the attributes required to succeed at Ibrox next season.

The Sweden international made the switch to Glasgow earlier this month, after joining from Bologna on a four-year contract with Rangers.  


 



Helander made his debut when he came off the bench against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday in a pre-season game and enjoyed just about 30 minutes of playing time.

And although he is still getting up to speed compared to his team-mates at Rangers, Smith feels he has all the attributes required to make an impact at Ibrox next season.
 


The former Ger stressed the fact that Helander has played in a tough league like Serie A for the last few years and believes his desire to win trophies with Rangers shows his character as well.



“I think he’s got all the attributes we spoke about, the height and his CV has got [him] playing in a really tough league for the last few years and he’s an international footballer”, Smith told the official Rangers podcast.

“I think when you come to this football club, it’s the time to win trophies and I think even the fact that he is speaking like that, shows you the type of character this gentleman is [as well].”
 


Helander has earned 10 caps at senior level for Sweden, since making his debut in 2017.

He went on to make 20 appearances in Serie A for Bologna last season.   
 