XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 23:56 BST

I’d Heard of Celtic Before Links Says Flattered Bhoys Target

 




Celtic transfer target Jose Cifuentes has expressed his delight at being linked with the Hoops, but also revealed that it is only a rumour for now.

The Scottish Premiership champions have been linked with the defensive midfielder, who currently plies his trade for Ecuador's first-tier club America De Quito, this summer.  


 



The 20-year-old began his career with Universidad Catolica before having two loan spells at America De Quito in 2017 and 2018.

The Verdolaga made the move permanent earlier this year, with Cifuentes penning a contract that will keep him at the club until the end of 2019.
 


Cifuentes has made nine senior-team appearances for the Ecuadorian club and played 19 matches for Ecuador's Under-20 side.



When asked about his potential move to Celtic, who could offer him European football next season, the midfielder revealed that it gives him joy and pride.

"I think that [as you say] it’s a rumour, and as for any contact [with Celtic] my agent is handling that", Cifuentes told Football Scotland.
 


"I understand that there is interest but nothing concrete.

"I want to have the opportunity to leave for Europe.

"Celtic is a big club with everything that they play for.

"I had heard of the club before [the interest started].

"That is very important and something that fills me with pride.

"But we need to see what happens."

Cifuentes's Ecuador Under-20 team-mate Sergio Quintero has also been linked with a move to Celtic Park.   
 