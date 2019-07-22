I’d Heard of Celtic Before Links Says Flattered Bhoys Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic transfer target Jose Cifuentes has expressed his delight at being linked with the Hoops, but also revealed that it is only a rumour for now.



The Scottish Premiership champions have been linked with the defensive midfielder, who currently plies his trade for Ecuador's first-tier club America De Quito, this summer.













The 20-year-old began his career with Universidad Catolica before having two loan spells at America De Quito in 2017 and 2018.



The Verdolaga made the move permanent earlier this year, with Cifuentes penning a contract that will keep him at the club until the end of 2019.





Cifuentes has made nine senior-team appearances for the Ecuadorian club and played 19 matches for Ecuador's Under-20 side.







When asked about his potential move to Celtic, who could offer him European football next season, the midfielder revealed that it gives him joy and pride.



"I think that [as you say] it’s a rumour, and as for any contact [with Celtic] my agent is handling that", Cifuentes told Football Scotland.





"I understand that there is interest but nothing concrete.



"I want to have the opportunity to leave for Europe.



"Celtic is a big club with everything that they play for.



"I had heard of the club before [the interest started].



"That is very important and something that fills me with pride.



"But we need to see what happens."



Cifuentes's Ecuador Under-20 team-mate Sergio Quintero has also been linked with a move to Celtic Park.

