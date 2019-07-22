Kurt Zouma Transfer Request Talk Denied Amid Everton Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton target Kurt Zouma has not handed in a transfer request to leave Chelsea, according to a 12:31 report on Sky Sports News.



The Frenchman thoroughly impressed during his season-long spell with Everton last season and went on to make 32 appearances in the Premier League.













Marco Silva has expressed his desire to retain him for the upcoming season, with Everton keen on a deal to take him to Goodison Park again.



However, Frank Lampard has stressed he wants to keep Zouma at Stamford Bridge during his debut season in charge and subsequently ruled out any potential move.





As such, there was talk of Zouma handing in a transfer request to try and force a move away from Chelsea, due to the lack of guaranteed regular playing time.







But it is now claimed the reports of Chelsea receiving a transfer request from Zouma are entirely false, with the defender set to continue in west London.



The 24-year-old has a long-term contract with Chelsea that expires only in the summer of 2023.





He has played a part in all of their pre-season games so far this summer.



Chelsea have been handed a transfer embargo by FIFA and cannot sign any players to bolster their ranks during the next two windows.

