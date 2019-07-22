Lazio Prepare For Potential Life Without Boca Juniors and Leeds Linked Felipe Caicedo

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio have identified a replacement for Leeds United and Boca Juniors linked Felipe Caicedo, should they fail to retain him.



The 30-year-old netted eight goals and registered two assists for his team-mates last season, as Lazio finished eighth in Serie A under Simone Inzaghi.













Despite not featuring prominently at the Stadio Olimpico last term, Caicedo has been offered regular playing minutes for the upcoming season in an attempt to extend his stay at the club.



The Ecuadorian marksman has entered the final year of his contract and has subsequently piqued the interest of several clubs in the summer transfer window.





Leeds have been linked with wanting to sign him this summer, while Boca Juniors have also kept an eye on him to replace Marseille-bound Dario Benedetto.







And according to Italian outlet lalaziosiamonoi.it, the Italian club have identified a replacement for Caicedo, should he decide to move elsewhere this summer.



It is claimed Lazio want to snap up Ahmed Hassan, popularly known as Kouka, from Braga in Portugal, if they are unable to retain the services of Caicedo.





The Egyptian striker spent last season on loan at Olympiacos and netted 15 goals in all competitions, including in the Europa League.



Kouka is expected to be available for around €3m, while an initial loan with option to buy is also tipped as agreeable with Braga.

