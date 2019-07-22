Most Teams Would Like Laurent Koscielny – Bordeaux Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux coach Paulo Sousa has confirmed his interest in wantaway Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny.



The 33-year-old centre-back refused to travel to the United States for Arsenal’s pre-season tour in order to force his way out of the club this summer.













The Frenchman has a year left on his contract, but he has requested the Gunners let him go on a free transfer, which the club are in no mood to allow.



He wants to return to France and is said to have an agreement in place to join Rennes ahead of the new season.





Bordeaux were previously in pole position to sign him and Sousa indicated that he is keen to add Koscielny’s experience to his squad.







“He is a player that most teams would like to have because of his experience”, the Bordeaux coach was quoted as saying by French outlet Made in Foot.



“[Also for] his quality of play and all that he represents in football.”





He added: “We are in the market for defenders because Jules Kounde is gone.



“We are looking for a player to replace him.”



Arsenal want around €10m from the defender’s departure, but interested clubs are reluctant to fork out such a figure for a player who will turn 34 years old in September.



It remains to be seen what action Arsenal choose to take against Koscielny.

