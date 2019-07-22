Newcastle Rekindle Interest In Crystal Palace and Watford Target But Reports To Steve Bruce Not Positive

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have rekindled their interest in Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who is on the radar of Crystal Palace and Watford, but are not yet ready to meet the French’s club’s asking price for the player.



Patrick Vieira is prepared to sell the winger this summer as he has major doubts over the 22-year-old’s attitude and will to apply himself.













Nice are ready to let him go as well and have slapped a €25m asking price on Saint-Maximin, who is looking at options to leave the French club in the coming weeks.



Newcastle have been on his trail since the January transfer window, and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, they have rekindled their efforts to take him to England this summer.





Steve Bruce wants to focus on stocking up attacking options after Newcastle lost Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon from their team at the end of last season.







Saint-Maximin has been identified by the club as a possible recruit, but the new manager has received discouraging reports on the player’s attitude.



Newcastle do not want to pay what Nice are asking for him and are only ready to table a bid of around €15m plus add-ons.





Nice want a bigger fee as they would have to pay 20 per cent of his transfer fee to his former club Monaco.



It remains to be seen where the winger will end up, with interest in England also coming from Crystal Palace and Watford, who could yet get closer to Nice's asking price.

