Norwich City Poised To Land 19-Year-Old Prospect

Norwich City are poised to sign Romanian midfielder Dennis Politic from Bolton Wanderers, according to the Sun.



The Trotters, who have been under pressure on and off the pitch over the last few months, were relegated from the Championship last season.













Bolton have failed to pay their players for 20 weeks and delay surrounding a potential takeover has forced them to cancel two of their pre-season friendlies this summer.



And it is now claimed the League One outfit could face another blow, courtesy of Norwich City, who are preparing for their return to the Premier League next season.





The Canaries are believed to be closing in on capturing the signature of Politic from Bolton on a free transfer this summer.







Politic, who came up through the academy at Bolton, enjoyed a brief loan spell with Salford City in the National League last term.



The 19-year-old Romanian looks set to move to the Premier League with Norwich, who are eyeing retaining their top flight status at the end of next season.





Politic netted two goals and chipped in with two assists during his spell with Salford City.



He has yet to feature for the first team at Bolton, who have already failed to retain another prospect in Luca Connell, after he joined Celtic earlier this summer.

