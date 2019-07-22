Owners Are Backing Us – Wolves Star On Continued Ambitions

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper John Ruddy has opened up on the ambitions of the Wolves' owners and the support given.



The Midlands-based club were plying their trade in the Championship when Chinese conglomerate Fosun International bought the team's parent company in 2016.













Wolves appointed Nuno Espirito Santo as their manager ahead of the 2017/18 season and saw the former FC Porto boss lead the club to a Championship triumph, gaining promotion to the Premier League.



The club earned qualification to the Europa League after finishing seventh in the Premier League last season, which was the side's first season in the top flight since 2012.





Wolves have been making strides forward since their Chinese owners took over in 2016, with Fosun proving ample funds to bring in players.







The Premier League side spent over £100m during the last two transfer windows and broke the club's transfer record to sign Raul Jimenez for £30m this summer.



Ruddy, one of the players the club have signed under the ownership of Fosun, has opened up on Chinese investment company's ambitions and how they have been backing the team.





“When I joined two years ago it was clear the owners had big ambitions", Ruddy told Wolves' official website.



"We've matched and surpassed them in the past couple of years.



“The owners are backing us, and the manager is keen to get that ambition matched.”



Ruddy currently plays second fiddle to Rui Patricio, who joined the club for £16m last summer, and has a contract with the side until the end of June next year.

