QPR In Fresh Bid For Ipswich Star, Rejected, Player Wants Move

Ipswich Town have rejected a fresh bid from Queens Park Rangers for midfielder Alan Judge, according to the Sun.



The 30-year-old joined Ipswich from Brentford in the January transfer window and had an impressive season half of last season at Portman Road.













With Ipswich finishing at the bottom of the Championship last season and being relegated to League One, there has been speculation over the futures of a number of their stars.



QPR are interested in snapping up Judge this summer and they have tabled a bid worth £450,000 for the midfielder.





But the offer was deemed not good enough by Ipswich and they knocked back the bid from the London club.





Judge wants to leave after the drop to League One with Ipswich and is keen on playing Championship football again next season.



It remains to be seen whether QPR make an improved bid to make sure they land the midfielder this summer.





He has extensive experience of playing in England’s second-tier and has 192 appearances under his belt in the Championship.

