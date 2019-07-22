Rangers Star Daniel Candeias All Set For Turkey Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers winger Daniel Candeias has agreed personal terms with Turkish Super Lig club Genclerbirligi, it has been claimed in Turkey.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard confirmed that Candeias has travelled to Turkey for personal term talks and admitted his gut feeling was that the winger would move on.













Candeias, 31, wants to play regular first team football in the upcoming season, but Gerrard can provide no guarantees to the Portuguese.



Genclerbirligi are the club talking terms with Candeias and, according Turkish outlet Klasspor.com, the winger has reached an agreement with the Super Lig side.



Rangers paid £700,000 to land Candeias from Benfica in 2017.







It is unclear how much the Gers will recoup from letting Candeias move to Turkey.



The winger was also wanted by another Turkish side in the shape of Caykur Rizespor.



However, Genclerbirligi being based in the Turkish capital of Ankara has proven decisive in handing them the advantage in the chase for Candieas.

