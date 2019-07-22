Reading Move For Blackpool Linked Charlie Adam

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading have made an offer to Blackpool target Charlie Adam for the upcoming season.



The 33-year-old, who joined Stoke in 2012, was one of three players released by the Potters, following the expiry of their deals at the bet365 Stadium.













And after being released by Stoke, Adam has been training with Blackburn Rovers in an attempt to stay fit.



Despite featuring in a pre-season friendly for Blackburn Rovers, he was not handed an opportunity to link up with the club ahead of the upcoming season.





And according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Reading have made an offer to snap him up on a free transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window.







Although the details of the deal have yet to be revealed, it is believed the Royals are in pole-position to lure Adam to the Madejski Stadium.



Blackpool have been in talks to re-sign Adam, but Reading's entry into the race looks set to change matters.





Adam notched up just 12 appearances in the Championship last season.



Reading are also chasing the loan capture of Liverpool talent Ovie Ejaria, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Berkshire.

