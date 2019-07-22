XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 11:44 BST

Reading Move For Blackpool Linked Charlie Adam

 




Reading have made an offer to Blackpool target Charlie Adam for the upcoming season.

The 33-year-old, who joined Stoke in 2012, was one of three players released by the Potters, following the expiry of their deals at the bet365 Stadium.  


 



And after being released by Stoke, Adam has been training with Blackburn Rovers in an attempt to stay fit.

Despite featuring in a pre-season friendly for Blackburn Rovers, he was not handed an opportunity to link up with the club ahead of the upcoming season.
 


And according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Reading have made an offer to snap him up on a free transfer in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Although the details of the deal have yet to be revealed, it is believed the Royals are in pole-position to lure Adam to the Madejski Stadium.

Blackpool have been in talks to re-sign Adam, but Reading's entry into the race looks set to change matters.
 


Adam notched up just 12 appearances in the Championship last season.

Reading are also chasing the loan capture of Liverpool talent Ovie Ejaria, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Berkshire.   
 