06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/07/2019 - 23:01 BST

Reported – Sheffield Wednesday Refer Newcastle United To Premier League

 




Sheffield Wednesday have reported Newcastle United to the Premier League. 

Newcastle recently appointed Steve Bruce as the successor to Rafael Benitez at St James' Park, with the former Hull boss and his assistants making the move from Sheffield Wednesday.


 



The Magpies had trouble reaching an agreement with Wednesday for the three men in question, while Bruce and his assistants then resigned in order to take over at the Premier League club.

Sheffield Wednesday have been left unhappy by how events have unfolded and have now confirmed they have reported Newcastle to the Premier League.

 


They expect the authorities to now investigate the situation and will not comment further until the findings are presented.


 


Sheffield Wednesday said in a statement: "Following Newcastle United’s announcement on 17 July 2019 of its appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday staff Steve Bruce, Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, the Club confirms that it has today reported Newcastle United’s conduct to the Premier League.

"As the Premier League will now initiate and carry out investigations into the Club’s allegations, the Club will not be commenting further on this matter whilst such investigations are ongoing."

 


Bruce flew out to China last week in order to take charge of a Newcastle squad in the Premier League Asia Trophy and the Magpies boss is getting on with his work at the Premier League club.

It remains to be seen if any sanctions come as a result of the Owls reporting Newcastle to the Premier League.
 