XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 22:28 BST

Said Benrahma Wants Quick Aston Villa Move

 




Said Benrahma is hoping to quickly move from Brentford to Aston Villa. 

Villa Park boss Dean Smith wants the 23-year-old to make the move this summer, but Aston Villa have not managed to agree a fee with Brentford for his services.


 



However, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Benrahma wants to make the move to team up with Smith at Aston Villa.

The Algeria attacker, who is under contract at Brentford until 2022, is keen for the transfer to happen quickly and has his heart set on the move.

 


Aston Villa have made Benrahma a recruitment priority heading into the final stretch of the summer transfer window for Premier League sides.


 


The attacker joined Brentford in the summer of 2016 on a four-year contract, costing the Championship side a fee of around £1.5m.

He broke through into senior football in France with Nice, while enjoying loan spells at several different clubs before being taken to England by Brentford.

 


He was a key man at Griffin Park in the Championship last term and is highly rated by Villa boss Smith.
 