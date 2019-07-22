XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

22/07/2019 - 11:49 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Closing In On 19-Year-Old Priority Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on priority summer target Ryan Sessegnon following a breakthrough in talks with Fulham, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The 19-year-old has been on Tottenham’s radar since last year and following Fulham’s relegation back to the Championship at the end of last season, the talent's future has been uncertain.  


 



Tottenham have been in negotiations with Fulham since the end of last season and it seems a breakthrough in talks has been achieved for the transfer.

The north London club are on the verge of reaching an agreement for the signature of the teenage winger.
 


Fulham’s interest in the Tottenham duo of Josh Onomah and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has helped Spurs in the negotiations.



It is unclear whether Tottenham have offered the two players to Fulham as part of the deal for Sessegnon.

Spurs are expected to fork out a fee in the region of £20m plus add-ons for the winger’s signature.
 


Sessegnon only has a year left on his contract with Fulham and the club have been resigned to losing him this summer.   
 