Turkish Giants’ Coach Drives Swoop For Tottenham Hotspur Star

Galatasaray are trying to land Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama on a loan deal, with boss Fatih Terim keen to be able to call upon the player.



The 28-year-old made just 13 appearances in the Premier League last season, owing to a knee injury that prevented him from enjoying regular playing time.













Despite being a prominent member of the first team squad under Mauricio Pochettino, Wanyama could be forced to make way for club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele in the upcoming season.



As such, there has been talk of uncertainty surrounding his future with Tottenham, where he could be forced to play a limited role.





And according to Turkish daily Takvim, Galatasaray are trying to snap him up on a loan deal for the upcoming campaign.







It is claimed that Galatasaray coach Terim has requested the club launch a swoop to snare Wanyama away from north London in the summer transfer window.



However, it remains to be seen whether Spurs or Wanyama consider a temporary switch to the Super Lig with Galatasaray as benefitting to their interests.





Wanyama has two years remaining on his contract with Spurs.



He joined the north Londoners from Southampton during the summer of 2016.

