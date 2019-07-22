We Can’t Compete – Lille Supremo Comments On Situation of Everton and Aston Villa Linked Rafael Leao

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille supremo Gerard Lopez has conceded that his side simply cannot compete with clubs interested in Everton and Aston Villa linked Rafael Leao when it comes to wages.



The French side snapped up the Portuguese forward on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon last summer and he wasted no time in making an impact in Ligue 1.













Leao is now a wanted man and Lille have received three offers for him, while the personal terms on the table for the player are from €400,000 to €500,000 per month.



Everton have reportedly placed one of the offers for Leao, while Aston Villa have been linked.



Lopez admits that the proposals put to the player are ones that Lille cannot compete with.







"We have important offers, we have to see with the player", Lopez told French daily La Voix du Nord, when asked about Leao.



"If we are talking about wages, as soon as there are very large teams arriving, we cannot compete with them anymore."



Lille are expected to have to wrestle with the departure of winger Nicolas Pepe this summer, with the Ivory Coast international a man in demand.



Seeing Leao also head to the exit door would be a blow for the Ligue 1 club.

