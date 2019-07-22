West Brom Closing In On Defender As Bid Accepted

Follow @insidefutbol





QPR have accepted a £1.5m bid from Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion for Darnell Furlong, according to a Sky Sports 11:31 report.



The right-back rose through the ranks of QPR academy before making his senior team debut for the R's in February 2015, against Hull City in the Premier League.













Furlong then joined Northampton Town on loan in the following summer and made 10 League Two appearances for the Cobblers.



The defender also had six-month loan spells at Cambridge United and Swindon Town in 2016 in a bid to continue his development.





It is suggested that the 23-year-old will make his first permanent transfer, with West Brom said to have had a £1.5m bid accepted by QPR.







Furlong's representatives will now hold talks with the Baggies, who are confident of completing the player's signing by the end of the week.



The Luton-born defender has two more years left on his contract with QPR, for whose academy his father Paul Furlong functions as a coach.





Furlong made 25 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring and assisting a goal each.

