West Brom Fail With Offer For Midfielder, Celtic Interest Still Alive

West Brom have failed with a bid for Romaine Sawyers, while Celtic also remain keen on the midfielder, according to Sky Sports News' 11:53 report.



Baggies boss Slaven Bilic has zeroed in on the Brentford star and a bid of £2.2m has gone in to secure the player.













Celtic failed earlier this summer with an offer of £2m and West Brom's offer has now suffered the same fate.



All eyes are on whether West Brom go in with a fresh offer for Sawyers, boosted by the money from selling Salomon Rondon to Dalian Yifang.



Brentford are claimed to value Sawyers at in excess of £3m.







Neil Lennon's Celtic have not dropped their interest in the Brentford player and the Scottish champions could yet try again in a bid to lure him north of the border.



Celtic also have a key advantage over West Brom in that the transfer window in Scotland is due to run until 2nd September, in line with other leagues across Europe.







West Brom will have to conclude their transfer business by 8th August, as the window slams shut for Premier League and Championship sides in England.

