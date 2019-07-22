XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/07/2019 - 11:14 BST

West Brom Hoping To Make Celtic Target Next Signing

 




West Brom are hopeful of securing the signature of Brentford midfielder and Celtic target Romaine Sawyers, but face competition for his services, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The attacking midfielder joined Brentford from Walsall in 2016 and has been an impressive player on show in the Championship.  


 



Slaven Bilic has identified the 27-year-old as a target and the club are working on a deal to take him to the Hawthorns ahead of the start of the season.

The two clubs have been in negotiations and West Brom are hopeful that talks are going to progress in the next few days with a view to an agreement for his transfer.
 


The Baggies are working on a deal worth £3m, but face competition from other clubs, with Scottish champions Celtic firm fans of Sawyer.



Celtic have even already reached the point of lodging a bid with Brentford, only to see it rejected; it was claimed the Bhoys offer was for £2m.

The midfielder made 42 appearances in the Championship last season and bagged seven assists for Brentford.
 


He has a year left on his current contract with the club.   
 