06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/07/2019 - 10:19 BST

West Ham and Serie A Side Set For Transfer Document Exchange Today

 




Sassuolo are set to exchange official documents with West Ham for the transfer of Pedro Obiang.

The former Sampdoria midfielder is set to return to Serie A after spending four seasons in England with West Ham since 2015.  


 



Sassuolo have been in talks with the Hammers for Obiang’s signature and an agreement between the two clubs is in place for the transfer.

West Ham are set to receive a fee of €8m for the midfielder’s departure and the move is set to go through in the coming days.
 


According to Sky Italia, the two clubs will exchange official transfer documents today to take one more step towards getting the deal over the line.



The 27-year-old was a bit-part player at West Ham last season and is happy to return to Italy this summer.

He is expected to undergo a medical soon at Sassuolo and is set to join the squad by the end of the week.
 


He has made 116 appearances for West Ham since joining the club four years ago from Sampdoria.   
 