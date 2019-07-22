West Ham Slap In Offer For Defender Amid Lyon and Fiorentina Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham have tabled an offer for New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, who is also a target for Fiorentina and Lyon.



The Hammers have been one of the busiest sides in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to push for a European berth next season.













Manuel Pellegrini has broken their record transfer fee with the addition of Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt, while Pablo Fornals has also linked up with the side from Villarreal.



Despite the blockbuster deals for the two new signings, West Ham continue to remain actively involved in the summer transfer window.





The Premier League outfit are eyeing strengthening their defence ahead of the upcoming season, with the club holding an interest in Long.







And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, West Ham have made an offer to snap up Long from New York Red Bulls, despite interest from Fiorentina and Lyon.



It is claimed the Hammers have tabled an offer worth €4.5m, in their attempt to lure Long to the Premier League in England.





However, it remains to be seen whether Fiorentina or Lyon are also eyeing making an offer to provide stern competition to West Ham.



Long, who has notched up 11 appearances in the MLS this season, is under contract with New York Red Bulls until 2021.

