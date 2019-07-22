XRegister
22/07/2019 - 09:51 BST

Wolves Show Keen Interest In Liverpool Linked Ivory Coast International

 




Wolves have joined Monaco in the pursuit of Mainz midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, who has also been linked with Liverpool this summer.

The Ivorian is said to have told the Bundesliga club that he wants to leave this summer and he has been on the shortlist of several clubs ahead of the new season.  


 



His agent recently revealed that he has had talks with Liverpool but so far the Reds have not made any concrete approach to take him to England this summer.

According to German daily Bild, Wolves are now interested in signing the defensive midfielder during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


They are joined by Monaco, who are also keen to snap up the 23-year-old Ivory Coast international from Mainz in the coming weeks.



But neither of the two clubs are prepared to meet Mainz’s financial demands as they want around €30m to €40m from his departure.

Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder indicated that Gbamin could leave but insisted nothing has been decided.
 


He said: “There is clearly some movement and momentum in it.

“In part, numbers are being exchanged.

“But it is not written down in writing that we will do a deal.”

Gbamin has a contract until 2023 with the Bundesliga club.   
 