You Won’t Be Able To Cope – Former Rangers Star Warns Progres Niederkorn

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Stevie Smith has warned Progres Niederkorn that Rangers are a completely different animal compared to the one they beat two years ago.



The Gers cruised to an emphatic win over two legs in their first round Europa League qualifier against St Joseph’s of Gibraltar by a 10-0 margin on aggregate.













As such, Rangers are scheduled to face Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the next round, as they aim to move one step closer to the Europa League group stage for the upcoming season.



Progres unceremoniously dumped Rangers out of the Europa League during their last meeting two years ago, when the Gers were guided by then manager Pedro Caixinha.





However, Smith has issued a warning to Progres by insisting Rangers are a much different animal now compared to the side that suffered defeat back then.







The former Ger feels Rangers’ intensity could trouble Progres at Ibrox on Thursday and admits the Old Firm giants have enough quality and options on the pitch to trouble their opponents.



“Rangers are a different animal to what it was to the previous occasion they played [against Progres Niederkorn]”, Smith told the official Rangers podcast.





“I think Progres will learn that on Thursday night. The intensity which Rangers play with, Progres won’t be able to cope with it hopefully.



“It’s not just the intensity, it’s the quality they’ve got now with Steve Davis, Scott Arfield, Jordan Jones, they’ve got so many options in certain areas of the pitch.



“And the goals they’ve got up front with [Alfredo] Morelos, as I say, Rangers are a much different animal to what Progres faced years ago.”



Rangers were held to a 1-1 draw by Championship club Blackburn Rovers during a pre-season friendly on Sunday.

