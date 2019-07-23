31-Year-Old Liverpool Star Attracting Attention From Portugal

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is attracting attention from Portuguese giants Benfica.



Benfica were all set to sign Mattia Perin from Juventus last week, with the 26-year-old even arriving in Lisbon to finalise the deal.













The Italian goalkeeper has been out of action since April with a shoulder injury and upon undergoing additional medicals in Portugal, it emerged that the extent of the injury was worse than first feared.



The concerns over Perin's fitness led Benfica, who were on the brink of signing the goalkeeper on an initial loan deal with a compulsory obligation to buy, to scrap the deal.





With the club pulling the plug on the deal, the Estadio da Luz side are now said to be on the lookout for alternatives, with Liverpool's Mignolet being one of them.







The Belgian signed for the Reds in 2013 and started his career with the Merseyside-based club as first choice. However, inconsistent performances saw Liverpool bring in Loris Karius.



The two players kept on changing roles until Liverpool signed Alisson from Roma for a fee of around £66m last summer, relegating Mignolet to a permanent role on the bench.





The 31-year-old has been praised by Jurgen Klopp for his professionalism, but is still likely to play little in the way of football next term.



It remains to be seen if Mignolet might push to leave given the option of a move to Benfica.

