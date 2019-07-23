Alive To Signings Until Deadline Day, Rangers Director of Football Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers director of football Mark Allen has refused to rule out the Gers making more signings in the summer transfer window for the upcoming season.



The Old Firm giants have been actively involved in strengthening their squad ahead of the upcoming season, as they aim to usurp rivals Celtic from the summit of Scottish football.













Rangers have already snapped up seven new signings in the summer transfer window, with Filip Helander being the latest addition to their squad this summer.



Despite being heavily involved in the market, Allen has refused to rule out the Gers working on further additions in the transfer window; they have just unexpectedly lost Daniel Candeias to Genclerbirligi.





The Gers director of football stressed the window is open until the early part of September and admits they are eyeing taking their transfer activity to the wire.







Allen also added Rangers will always be looking to fine-tune their squad and remain open to signings, should they feel they can improve the team.



“I always say never say never”, Allen told Rangers TV.





“The transfer window closes in the early part of September this year, so we will go right to the wire, and like all things, if we think there is something out there which can add to what we have already got and we think will make us better, my job is to make that case to the board and see where we get to.



“I think it is fair to say we are pretty much done, but you will always be looking to fine-tune and we will take it to the wire before we make that decision.”



Rangers return to action on Thursday, when they face Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg in the first leg of their second round Europa League qualifier at Ibrox.



Should the Gers reach the competition's group stage, they would receive a financial boost before the transfer window in Scotland closes.

