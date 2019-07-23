Arsenal Bound William Saliba In England

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba is currently in England to put the finishing touches to his move to Arsenal.



The Gunners have agreed a fee with Les Verts for the services of the highly rated 18-year-old centre-back.













Tottenham Hotspur made a move to beat their rivals to Saliba, but the player's desire to join Arsenal won through as the Emirates Stadium side agreed a package with Saint-Etienne.



According to French daily Le Progres, Saliba is currently said to be in England as he looks to seal the move to Arsenal.



The details of the deal have been thrashed out and Saliba signing a contract with the Gunners is thought to be merely a formality.







Following the completion of the transfer, Saliba is expected to be sent back on loan for next season to Saint-Etienne.



Les Verts made such an arrangement a non-negotiable part of the deal to sell Saliba.



The defender showed his potential for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 last season and both player and club believe he will hugely benefit from another season in France's top flight.

