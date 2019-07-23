Bayern Munich Holding Off Approaching Manchester City Over Leroy Sane

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are yet to open negotiations with Manchester City for the signature of Leroy Sane despite being in talks with his agents for several weeks.



Sane has been identified as the club's top target for the summer and Bayern Munich have prioritised signing him over other wingers ahead of the new season.













There has been talk of Manchester City rejecting bids for the winger but Bayern Munich are yet to table a bid for the player thus far.



According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Bundesliga champions have not even started formal negotiations with their English counterparts for Sane.





They have continued to hold talks with the player’s representatives but are holding off on starting a conversation with Manchester City.







They are yet to convince the player to move back to Germany and will wait to start talks with Manchester City as long as Sane has not make up his mind.



Bayern Munich have the luxury of the transfer window in Germany, along with other leagues across Europe except England, running until 2nd September.





However, Manchester City may require time to seek a replacement for Sane if he decides to leave this summer.

