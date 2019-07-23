XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2019 - 13:09 BST

Bayern Munich Holding Off Approaching Manchester City Over Leroy Sane

 




Bayern Munich are yet to open negotiations with Manchester City for the signature of Leroy Sane despite being in talks with his agents for several weeks.

Sane has been identified as the club's top target for the summer and Bayern Munich have prioritised signing him over other wingers ahead of the new season.  


 



There has been talk of Manchester City rejecting bids for the winger but Bayern Munich are yet to table a bid for the player thus far.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Bundesliga champions have not even started formal negotiations with their English counterparts for Sane.
 


They have continued to hold talks with the player’s representatives but are holding off on starting a conversation with Manchester City.



They are yet to convince the player to move back to Germany and will wait to start talks with Manchester City as long as Sane has not make up his mind.

Bayern Munich have the luxury of the transfer window in Germany, along with other leagues across Europe except England, running until 2nd September.
 


However, Manchester City may require time to seek a replacement for Sane if he decides to leave this summer.   
 