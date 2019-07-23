XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/07/2019 - 22:03 BST

Belgian Giants Bidding To Land Stoke Star, Player Enthusiastic About Move

 




Club Brugge have entered discussions with Stoke City to sign Giannelli Imbula on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder, who joined Stoke from FC Porto during the summer of 2016, has spent the last two seasons away from England out on loan at Toulouse and Rayo Vallecano, respectively.  


 



Imbula notched up 22 appearances in La Liga last season, but the Potters have no plans to retain him for their upcoming season in the Championship.

Stoke are keen to get him off their books in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to cope with the financial restraint of being in the second-tier for another season.
 


And according to French radio station RMC, Club Brugge have entered discussions with Stoke to try and secure a deal for Imbula.



It is claimed the teams are currently discussing a deal worth around €6m, with the player keen on a switch to Belgium after being in touch with the coach Philippe Clement.

The 26-year-old could complete the medical and final paperwork in the coming weeks, should the teams reach an agreement quickly.
 


Imbula has two years remaining on his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke have already parted ways with Charlie Adam and Erik Pieters ahead of the upcoming season.   
 