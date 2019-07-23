XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2019 - 15:16 BST

Brighton Loaning 25-Year-Old To Belgian Giants, Won’t Agree To Purchase Option

 




Club Brugge have reached an agreement with Brighton to secure a season-long deal for Percy Tau ahead of the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old, who joined Brighton last summer, was loaned to Saint Gilloise in a bid to continue his steady development by enjoying regular playing time.  


 



Tau thoroughly impressed during his spell in the Belgian top flight, as he netted 13 goals and registered as many assists for his team-mates.

As such, the striker has popped up on the radar of Club Brugge, who have been linked with wanting to snap him up for the upcoming season.
 


And according to French radio station RMC, the Belgian club have reached an agreement with Brighton on a season-long deal for Tau.



It is claimed that Brighton supremo Tony Bloom did not want to sanction a permanent departure for Tau and as such, Club Brugge will not even have the option to buy him on a permanent basis at the end of the loan.

Despite the agreement, Tau is still waiting for his visa to complete the switch to Belgium with Club Brugge.
 


The South African has a contract with Brighton that expires only during the summer of 2022.

He has earned 16 caps at senior level for his country.   
 