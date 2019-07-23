Chelsea Defender On Radar of Serie A Giants

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are keeping tabs on Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso to bolster their ranks ahead of the upcoming season.



The Nerazzuri have been linked with several players in the ongoing summer transfer window, as they aim to help Antonio Conte by strengthening their squad.













Among several other areas, Inter are also focused on bringing in a full-back to San Siro for the upcoming season.



As such, the Italian giants have been linked with several players, including the likes of Matteo Darmian and Emerson Palmieri.





And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter are now keeping tabs on Alonso as a potential target to pursue this summer.







It is claimed the Nerrazzurri remain keen on the idea of recruiting either Alonso or Emerson, but negotiations could prove difficult due to the transfer ban at Chelsea.



The Blues are reluctant to offload any of their first team stars due to the fact that they are banned from making new signings in the next two windows.





Inter are also believed to have identified several other alternatives to Alonso, a list that includes Filip Kostic of Eintracht Frankfurt.



Conte has also identified Romelu Lukaku as a priority target this summer, but Inter are struggling to meet the hefty asking price set by Manchester United.

