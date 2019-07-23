Could Have Stayed At Brighton – Goalkeeper Backs Blackburn Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Walton has admitted he could have opted to remain with Brighton for the upcoming season, but has backed his season-long move to Blackburn Rovers by insisting he needs to continue playing games.



The 23-year-old, who came up through the ranks at Brighton, has enjoyed regular playing time away from the club with loan spells in recent years.













Walton has spent each of the last two seasons on loan with Wigan Athletic and was part of the side that clinched promotion from League One in his first season at the DW.



And now Walton has linked up with Blackburn on a season-long deal ahead of the upcoming season, as Rovers seek to add to their options.





In the wake of his switch to Ewood Park, Walton has admitted he jumped at the chance to join the club to enjoy better playing time next season.







The Englishman also revealed that he could have stayed with Brighton, but feels his move to Blackburn was hard to turn down due to the opportunity to continue playing regularly.



“I jumped at the chance to be part of things here. I want to keep progressing in my career and playing games is the main thing for any goalkeeper”, Walton told the club’s official website.





“I’ve done just that over the last three seasons and I want that journey to continue.



"I believe this club is the right fit.



“I could have stayed at Brighton, but I feel at this time in my career it’s the right choice to continue playing games.



“I’m looking forward to working with Ben [Benson], the goalkeeping coach, and hopefully it’s the right fit for all parties.”



The shot-stopper has a contract with Brighton that runs until the summer of 2021.

