English League One Side Moving To Sign 26-Year-Old Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool are moving to snap up Rangers goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, according to the Sun.



The 26-year-old shot-stopper is down the pecking order at Ibrox, with Wes Foderingham and Allan McGregor firmly ahead of him in manager Steven Gerrard's thoughts.













Alnwick spent last term on loan in England with Scunthorpe United in League One, where he clocked up regular game time.



The former Newcastle United star's exploits in League One have attracted Blackpool, who are moving to land him.



A switch to Blackpool would mean Alnwick would become the second player to make the move from Rangers this summer.







Simon Grayson's men snapped up striker Ryan Hardie from the Gers earlier this summer and also have Jordan Thompson on the books.



Midfielder Thompson joined Rangers from Manchester United in 2015, but departed for Blackpool in 2018.



Blackpool finished tenth in League One last term and are aiming to push up the league in the coming campaign.

