Fiorentina Discussing Season-Long Loan Capture of Arsenal Linked Keita Balde

Fiorentina have held talks with Monaco to secure a deal for Arsenal linked Keita Balde in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The Senegalese midfielder, who left Serie A for Monaco in 2017, has failed to hit the ground running in Ligue 1.













Balde was deemed surplus to requirements at Monaco last summer and subsequently earned himself a return to Italy on a season-long deal with Inter.



Despite reserving the option to sign him permanently, Inter opted against triggering it due to the fee slapped on the clause by Monaco.





As such, the French club are again on the lookout for potential destinations to ship Balde out of the club, with Arsenal mooted as a potential destination.







Balde could be a more cost-effective option for Arsenal than Wilfried Zaha, who Crystal Palace are demanding big money for.



However, according to Italian daily La Nazione, Fiorentina are now moving decisively for Balde and have initiated talks with Monaco in an attempt to secure an initial loan with an option to buy.





It is claimed the clubs are in talks to strike a deal that would allow Fiorentina to buy Balde on a permanent basis for a fee in the region of €25m next summer



The 24-year-old netted five goals for Inter in Serie A last season.

