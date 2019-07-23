He Didn’t Put Money First – Fortuna Sittard Technical Boss Hails Capture of Former Everton Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Sittard technical manager Sjoerd Ars has hailed striker Bassala Sambou for opting to join the Dutch club from Everton, with sporting reasons put ahead of financial gain by the player and his representatives.



The 21-year-old, who joined the Toffees from Coventry City in 2016, decided not to extend his contract with the club and was on the lookout for a move elsewhere.













A number of Championship and League One clubs were interested in securing Sambou's services, while clubs in Germany were also keen to land him once his Everton exit was confirmed.



The Eredivisie club though got the better of all the clubs interested and Sambou has put pen to paper to a three-year contract in the Netherlands.





Reflecting on the challenges faced while securing the player's signature, Ars told his club's official website that the negotiations dragged on as they found it difficult to convince Sambou, but in the end the club are satisfied with the end result.







"Many large clubs had a specific interest and it was a very long process to convince him to choose Fortuna Sittard", Ars said.



"Bassala and his agent admitted that they opted Fortuna Sittard for sporting reasons and not for money.





"We therefore are extremely happy that we have been able to snap him up on a long-term contract."



Sambou was also wanted by Swedish top flight side Ostersunds.

