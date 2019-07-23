XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2019 - 21:03 BST

He’s Experienced – Club Boss Welcomes Capture of Rangers Star

 




Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has welcomed the addition of a senior goalkeeper in the form of Rangers loanee Jak Alnwick, insisting that he and his support staff are looking forward to working with the 26-year-old.

The League One side confirmed the signing on Tuesday, making him the manager's seventh signing of the transfer window.  


 



Rangers goalkeeper Alnwick arrives to strengthen Grayson's options and will be looking to feature on a regular basis for the club.

Grayson highlighted the fact that his team had been looking for a senior goalkeeper and believes that Alnwick fits the bill perfectly.
 


“With Mark Howard continuing to recover from injury, we felt it was important to bring in another senior goalkeeper to add competition for places", Grayson told his club's official website post the signing.



"Jak is very experienced at this level and we’re looking forward to working with him."

The Rangers player also took time to express his delight at having secured the move and insists he is keen to get going and play his part. 
 


“I’m delighted to be here and delighted to be a part of what’s going to be with the club moving forward."

Since joining the Gers in 2017, Alnwick has managed just eleven senior appearances, and went out on a loan spell to Scunthorpe United last season.   
 