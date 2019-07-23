He’s Experienced – Club Boss Welcomes Capture of Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Blackpool boss Simon Grayson has welcomed the addition of a senior goalkeeper in the form of Rangers loanee Jak Alnwick, insisting that he and his support staff are looking forward to working with the 26-year-old.



The League One side confirmed the signing on Tuesday, making him the manager's seventh signing of the transfer window.













Rangers goalkeeper Alnwick arrives to strengthen Grayson's options and will be looking to feature on a regular basis for the club.



Grayson highlighted the fact that his team had been looking for a senior goalkeeper and believes that Alnwick fits the bill perfectly.





“With Mark Howard continuing to recover from injury, we felt it was important to bring in another senior goalkeeper to add competition for places", Grayson told his club's official website post the signing.







"Jak is very experienced at this level and we’re looking forward to working with him."



The Rangers player also took time to express his delight at having secured the move and insists he is keen to get going and play his part.





“I’m delighted to be here and delighted to be a part of what’s going to be with the club moving forward."



Since joining the Gers in 2017, Alnwick has managed just eleven senior appearances, and went out on a loan spell to Scunthorpe United last season.

