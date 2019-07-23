His Eyes, They Said Bring It On – Steve Bruce On Joelinton’s Symbolic Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce feels club-record signing Joelinton has risen to the challenge at St James’ Park by opting for the number 9 shirt at the club.



The 22-year-old, who netted 11 goals in all competitions for Hoffenheim last season, has linked up with Newcastle on a six-year contract.













Joelinton will wear the famous number 9 shirt at St James’ Park and Bruce feels the striker has risen to the challenge on Tyneside by picking a shirt number with such history.



The Magpies boss admitted it is always a big shirt number to live up to, but tipped his hat towards the youngster for picking it straight away and showing his ambition.





Bruce even went on to claim that Joelinton will be a big favourite among the supporters next season and believes he has the humility and the attributes to become a top striker for the club.







“He’s learned the history and wanted it, and that’s always a big shirt to fill”, Bruce told the club’s official website.



“But in his eyes, it was ‘bring it on – it’s what I’m here for’. He’s risen to that challenge, and I’m sure he will be a big, big favourite of the supporters.





“He’s got an incredible work-rate about him, he’s got a really good humility about him, and all the attributes a top striker needs.”



Joelinton will be looking to lift the supporter gloom on Tyneside and is expected to make his Premier League debut against Arsenal on 11th August at St James’ Park.

