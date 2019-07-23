XRegister
X
23/07/2019 - 08:51 BST

I Don’t Care – West Ham New Boy Sebastien Haller Brushes Off Marko Arnautovic Question

 




Sebastien Haller has insisted that he is not thinking in terms of whether he can replace Marko Arnautovic at West Ham next season.

Arnautovic became a problematic figure at West Ham eventually and the club sold him to Shanghai SIPG this summer, with the Austrian making clear he wanted to leave.  


 



The Hammers paid a club-record fee of €50m to sign Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt and are confident that the Frenchman will be a good replacement for the departed Arnautovic.

The 25-year-old netted 20 goals in all competitions last season and has insisted that he is not worried about who he is replacing at West Ham next season.
 


And Haller stressed that he is only interested in his performances and whether he can repay the confidence West Ham have shown by paying big money for him.



The striker told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked about Arnautovic: “You know, I am not someone who follows football news.

“I do not care too much about who was there before me. I want to bring all that I can bring and try to adapt as quickly as possible.
 


“And repay the confidence that was shown.”

Arnautovic scored 22 goals in 65 appearances for West Ham during his two-year stay at the east London club and will now try his luck in China.   
 