In England It’s Normal – West Ham New Boy Sebastien Haller Not Focused On Big Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham new boy Sebastien Haller has indicated that he is not concerned about the massive price tag on his shoulders.



The Hammers paid a club-record fee of €50m to sign the French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt during the ongoing summer transfer window.













Haller has signed a five-year deal with West Ham and the club are hopeful that their investment will come good in terms of the striker getting goals for them next season.



The 25-year-old, who netted 20 goals in all competitions last season, is not too worried about his price tag and feels it is normal for English clubs to fork out large sums in the market.





Haller told French sports daily L’Equipe when asked whether he is feeling the pressure of the transfer fee: “Frankly, not really.







“I arrived in a world, England, where huge sums are exchanged in the transfer window.



“I do not think it is a big transfer from my side and all this is part of the game.”







He does admit that it makes him more motivated to perform for West Ham as the transfer fee they paid for him shows the confidence the club have in his abilities.



“It moves me in a sense that it is a strong gesture on the part of the club.



“It means a lot of things. It is a very beautiful mark of confidence.



“It shows they really wanted me.”



West Ham moved for Haller earlier this month as soon as they failed in their pursuit of Maxi Gomez, who joined Valencia.

