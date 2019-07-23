XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/07/2019 - 09:00 BST

Inter Deliver Realistic Message To Antonio Conte On Romelu Lukaku

 




Antonio Conte has been made aware Inter are unlikely to sign Romelu Lukaku if Manchester United refuse to soften their demands or the Nerazzurri do not manage to offload players.

Conte identified the Belgian as his top target early in the summer and has since been pushing Inter to deliver on their market promises.  


 



Manchester United rejected an all-cash €60m bid from Inter last week for Lukaku and have made it clear their €83m asking price will have to be met.

For the moment Inter do not have the funds to meet those demands and are gradually cooling their interest in the striker, who wants to join the Serie A giants.
 


According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte met the Inter hierarchy on Monday and it was made clear to him Lukaku could remain out of their reach this summer.



Inter have not given up on signing the Belgian but the club are seriously considering making a move for Lille’s Rafael Leao as an alternative.

For the Nerazzurri to sign Lukaku, a number of pieces need to fall into place in the coming weeks.
 


They are hopeful Manchester United will eventually lower their demands in order to make the Belgian a more accessible target.

Inter could also raise the funds needed to meet the Premier League club’s demands, but they would have to shift out Mauro Icardi for big money.   
 