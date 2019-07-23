Leicester Interest In Serie A Star Serious But Big Obstacle For Foxes To Overcome

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City hold a serious interest in Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet, but the player is not convinced about moving to the King Power Stadium.



Sampdoria are prepared to sell the Belgian pass-master and have slapped a €25m asking price on his head.













He has been linked with a host of clubs, including Arsenal and AC Milan, but Leicester have put in a bid for his services.



The offer came to around €18m, but was rejected by Sampdoria.



According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Leicester continue to hold a serious interest in signing Praet this summer.







However, the Foxes are facing a big obstacle even if they can agree terms with Sampdoria for the midfielder.



It is claimed that at present Praet is not interested in moving to Leicester.



Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers looks to have big work on his hands to convince Praet that his career would be best served by a move to Leicester.



A move to Leicester would see Praet link up with fellow Belgian Youri Tielemans.

