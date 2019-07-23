XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/07/2019 - 20:38 BST

Liverpool Holding Out For Permanent Sale of Player, Loan Offer On Table

 




Liverpool are holding out for an offer to offload Reading linked Ovie Ejaria, who is also a target for Brentford, on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old, who enjoyed loan spells at Rangers and Reading last season, has yet again failed to muscle his way into the first team set-up at Anfield.  


 



As such, Ejaria has been linked with a move away from Merseyside, with Reading keen on snapping him up on another loan deal.

However, according to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Liverpool are holding out for an offer to get Ejaria off their books on a permanent basis this summer.
 


It is also claimed that Brentford have also entered the chase to snare Ejaria away from Anfield during the summer transfer window, despite the interest from Reading.



The Royals are believed to have made an initial loan offer with option to buy and are not expected to pay up front to secure a permanent deal for Ejaria.

And although Brentford have kept an eye on him, the Bees have yet to make a concrete approach to land him ahead of the upcoming season.
 


Liverpool are expected to demand at least £3m in exchange for Ejaria, who was secured from Arsenal in 2014.

The midfielder notched up 16 appearances in the Championship for Reading last season.   
 