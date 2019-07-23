Mentally We’re Tougher – Rangers Star Sees Improvement From Previous Progres Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty believes that the Gers are a completely different outfit at the moment compared to the side that lost to Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League in 2017.



The Luxembourg-based side beat the Gers 2-1 on aggregate in the first qualifying round of the Europa League.













And now a similar scenario has been presented with the two sides set to lock horns again – this time in the second qualifying round of the same tournament.



Docherty, who is set for his first meeting with Progres Niederkorn, insists that Steven Gerrard's side are completely different than they were back then and will have a big point to prove when they meet again.





"Well I think you can't underestimate them particularly with what happened last time but I'm sure as a club we've got a big point to prove obviously with the manner of the defeat last time", Docherty told his club's official channel.







"But I think we are a completely different outfit now – the squad is stronger.



"Mentally we've been through a lot of lows that we are now in a better position to go and face teams like this and get through these stages."





Docherty insists that Rangers will look to establish their dominance on home turf.



"With the home leg last time it was quite a tight game but I think we will be looking to go out there in front of a packed house and really take the game to and Progres and hopefully blow them out the water but obviously over two legs I'm sure we’ve got enough in the tank to go and get through."



Rangers reached the second qualifying round by beating Gibraltar-based side St Joseph's 10-0 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.



They will begin their domestic campaign early next month against Kilmarnock.

