Napoli Sporting Director Holds Meeting To Push Swoop For Arsenal and Everton Target Nicolas Pepe

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has held a meeting with an intermediary to push the club’s pursuit of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United linked Nicolas Pepe.



Pepe is set to leave Lille this summer following a stellar season and has had a plethora of clubs across Europe vying for his signature over the last few months.













He has attracted serious interest from the Premier League with Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United and even Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool all being widely linked with him.



Serie A giants Napoli have also pushing to land the player this summer from the French club.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Napoli deal-maker Giuntoli recently met a market intermediary to further discuss the move for Pepe.







Napoli have reportedly already put forward a proposal to Lille, who want the Italian side's Adam Ounas.



Pepe has several offers from top clubs on his table and is believed to be keen on joining Paris Saint-Germain, for whom he is not a priority.





With the African Cup of Nations over, the needle is expected to move on the transfer saga in the coming weeks.



Premier League clubs are at a disadvantage against their European counterparts however due to their decision to close their window a full three weeks early.

