Newcastle United Move Forward To Sign Target, Player On Tyneside

Hoffenheim striker Joelinton is on Tyneside and has passed a medical ahead of his move to Newcastle United this summer, according to Sky Sports News.



Newcastle have been in talks to sign the striker from the Bundesliga outfit and are now closing in on getting a deal over the line.













The Magpies were reportedly haggling over a contract the Joelinton, with the striker wanting a shorter contract compared a long term deal the club were keen on.



And it seems the differences have been resolved and a broad agreement on the terms of a contract exists between the club and his representatives.





The striker has arrived in England and has now passed a medical with the club.







Joelinton will put pen to paper on a contract with Newcastle as soon as the club sign off the medical results.



Newcastle have reportedly agreed to pay a club-record fee for Joelinton, with some claims in Germany suggesting Hoffenheim could bag as much as €53m from the deal if all the add-ons are met.





Hoffenheim loaned Joelinton out to Austrian side Rapid Vienna before welcoming him back to the club last summer.

